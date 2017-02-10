State Chamber Behind Bill to Clarify Workplace Terms of Marijuana Law
A medical marijuana bill backed by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce is among many the Legislature is considering that deal with the nascent marijuana law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pathfinders
|2 hr
|curious
|5
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|13 hr
|Guest
|1
|Democrats are Corrupt
|16 hr
|Guest
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|22 hr
|Bra utan Gud
|2
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Thu
|sjspark
|1
|Migrant teen: Missed mom
|Thu
|Dick
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC