Review: Eric Church at Verizon Arena

Chances are excellent 2017 is going to be, um, a record year for Eric Church. In 2016, he won the CMA album of the year award for "Mr. Misunderstood" - the same honor he earned in 2012 for "Chief" - and finished up his "Outsiders World Tour," which hit more than 65 cities and played to almost a million fans.

