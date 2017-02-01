Pulaski Tech Merges with UA System
Pulaski Technical College's merger with the University of Arkansas System is effective today, and the North Little Rock college has been renamed University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, or UA-Pulaski Tech.
