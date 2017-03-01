Pulaski Co. officials seek runaway teen

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a missing teen after they believe she ran away from home. Her father stated he had last seen his daughter, 17-year-old Anastasia Acosta, back on February 10th at their residence.

