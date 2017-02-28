Pulaski arrest leads to charges in four robberies
The Pulaski County sheriff's office reported the arrest of a suspect in a robbery today south of Little Rock that led to multiple charges. A patrol sergeant spotted a car similar to the getaway vehicle in a robbery about 1 p.m. today of a Citgo Flash market at Bingham Road and Interstate 530.
