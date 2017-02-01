Prison sentence 14 years in theft of ...

Prison sentence 14 years in theft of jewels, search

A 24-year-old Jacksonville man accepted a 14-year prison sentence Thursday for an armed robbery in which the victim was partially strip-searched by her assailant. Deputy prosecutor Martinique Parker said the sentence for John Diante Johnson, which requires that he serve almost 10 years before parole, includes punishment for his role in a four-man attempt to smuggle marijuana into the county jail using a fishing-pole-like contraption.

