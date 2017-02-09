Police beat
A 25-year-old Little Rock man was shot in the abdomen while waiting outside an apartment complex gate late Wednesday night, authorities said. The victim told authorities he was waiting for the gate to open at the complex when he heard gunshots, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Margaret is stalking Twitter accounts
|2 hr
|He loves me
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|12 hr
|sjspark
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Migrant teen: Missed mom
|19 hr
|Dick
|5
|AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies (Jun '09)
|Wed
|Phart Eight
|81
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Wed
|Kennie23
|1
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Feb 7
|doug vance
|1
