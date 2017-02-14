Police beat

Chester Smith, 52, of Little Rock told officers he left a home in the 4200 block of Cobb Street about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and was walking to his car when he heard four gunshots. Smith said he tried to take cover inside his 2008 Dodge Charger, which was parked on the street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

