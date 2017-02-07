Part of state at risk for severe weather, forecaster says
A graphic from the National Weather Service's office in North Little Rock shows that the threat stretches across the state, with everything north of a line from Clay County in the northeast to Sevier County in the southwest at a slight risk. Arkansans should be most worried about the weather from midnight Monday to the early morning hours, Buonanno said, but that the threat should dissipate during the day Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|pathfinders
|Sun
|curious
|1
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC