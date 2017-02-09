Panel rejects making Rx-pot licensee be person, not business
A legislative committee rejected a bill Wednesday that would require medical-marijuana license holders to be people instead of corporations, and the panel then tabled a separate bill that would limit ownership of cultivation facilities and dispensaries by out-of-state groups. The bills were both sponsored by Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock.
