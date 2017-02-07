North Little Rock paying to re-key firms' lockboxes after master key stolen
North Little Rock firefighters are replacing rapid-entry key systems at more than 200 businesses at the city's expense after a master key was stolen from a fire marshal's vehicle in September, North Little Rock Fire Chief Jim Murphy said Tuesday. The loss of the key compromised the security of 224 Knox-Box Rapid Entry Systems, Murphy said, adding that there haven't been reports of any breaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|18 hr
|doug vance
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|pathfinders
|Feb 5
|curious
|1
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC