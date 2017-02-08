North Little Rock officer shoots shotgun-wielding man
Authorities are investigating after a North Little Rock police officer shot and wounded a man who was holding a shotgun. North Little Rock police say officers responded Tuesday night to a reported shooting at an apartment on North Palm Street.
