North Little Rock curbside vacuums at...

North Little Rock curbside vacuums attract leaves, fans

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: NWAonline

Corey Couch and Brian Wilson of the North Little Rock Sanitation Department vacuum up leaves on Lakeshore Place in the Lakewood area of North Little Rock in this file photo. For the better part of two decades, North Little Rock residents have avoided the annual autumn hassle of bagging their own leaves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mexico 20,830
When you're not loved by a man Wed Guest 7
Exes and Ohs Feb 14 Guest 3
I have no education Feb 14 Aeiou and sometim... 1
xfinity or at&t uverse Feb 13 mer 1
Cops at hooters Jan 31 thats funny 3
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec '16 Deplorableknuckle... 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC