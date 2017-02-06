NLR notebook

A new parking lot in downtown North Little Rock earned the city $1,920 in revenue for October-December, according to a parking fees report to the city from Main Entrance Inc., the lot's operator, city Finance Director Karen Scott said last week. In March, the North Little Rock City Council approved a three-year lease of the privately owned property, 122 E. Fourth St., at $8,000 annually.

