NLR city attorneys ask to move

NLR city attorneys ask to move

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Working space is becoming more scarce inside the North Little Rock city attorney's offices at City Hall, leading to plans for a move to a different city building that Jason Carter and staff will have to themselves. Carter's current office doubles as the city attorney's conference room that any of the city's three other full-time attorneys can use for meeting space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... 3 hr BHM5267 9
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant 16 hr Interesting 5
Diane Keisler 20 hr Marti 1
Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15) Sat fred 2
When you are not loved by anyone Feb 24 Laughing at kitty... 1
When you're not loved by a man Feb 23 couch potatos 8
Illegal alien Crimes Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC