NLR city attorneys ask to move
Working space is becoming more scarce inside the North Little Rock city attorney's offices at City Hall, leading to plans for a move to a different city building that Jason Carter and staff will have to themselves. Carter's current office doubles as the city attorney's conference room that any of the city's three other full-time attorneys can use for meeting space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|3 hr
|BHM5267
|9
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|16 hr
|Interesting
|5
|Diane Keisler
|20 hr
|Marti
|1
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Sat
|fred
|2
|When you are not loved by anyone
|Feb 24
|Laughing at kitty...
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 23
|couch potatos
|8
|Illegal alien Crimes
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC