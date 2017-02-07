Muldrow traffice stop results in drug...

Muldrow traffice stop results in drug bust

A North Little Rock man is facing various drug charges after being stopped for speeding by a Muldrow police officer. Deuntay Lamar Bennett, 23, was charged last Wednesday with speeding, driving a motor vehicle under suspension, revoked license or while disqualified, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

