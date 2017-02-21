Medical marijuana commission approves...

Medical marijuana commission approves draft rules; public hearing set for March 31

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Arkansas Times

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission today approved a set of draft rules governing the assignment of licenses to dispensaries and cultivation facilities, thus completing the body's first two months of work. The rules are now subject to a public comment period, after which there will be a hearing on Friday, March 31 at the Bowen School of Law in Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iP addresses can be traced 39 min Guest 1
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) 7 hr Mimi 1,773
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr democrat 20,852
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant Wed spytheweb 4
Children under 9 left home alone Feb 20 anonymous 3
church of satan Feb 20 anonymous 5
xfinity or at&t uverse Feb 19 LSSLSM 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,165 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC