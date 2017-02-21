Maverick's Vaughn Named Transport Top...

Maverick's Vaughn Named Transport Topics' First Recruiter of the Year

Brad Vaughn, vice president of recruiting for Maverick Transportation of North Little Rock, Arkansas, was named the winner of Transport Topics' first Recruiter of the Year award as the Recruitment and Retention Conference concluded here on Feb. 24. Vaughn, who has been with Maverick for 16 years, was chosen over fellow finalists Josh Mecca of American Central Transport of Kansas City, Missouri, and Nick Williams of Paul Transportation of Tulsa, Oklahoma. "I'm honored to be included with this group," Vaughn said after being presented with a crystal truck by Christie Raymond, vice president of sales for TT.

