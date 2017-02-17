Man stabbed, truck stolen in North Little Rock robbery, officials say
A 49-year-old man told Pulaski County deputies that he was stabbed during a robbery Saturday evening, authorities said. Pulaski County deputies were dispatched at 6:08 p.m. to 9513 MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock for a report of a battery, according to a report.
