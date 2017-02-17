Man stabbed, truck stolen in North Li...

Man stabbed, truck stolen in North Little Rock robbery, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A 49-year-old man told Pulaski County deputies that he was stabbed during a robbery Saturday evening, authorities said. Pulaski County deputies were dispatched at 6:08 p.m. to 9513 MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock for a report of a battery, according to a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
xfinity or at&t uverse 17 hr LSSLSM 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun mexico 20,845
Know a Candace? Young,brown hair, likes to party (Dec '11) Sat Old friend 2008 10
When you're not loved by a man Feb 15 Guest 7
Exes and Ohs Feb 14 Guest 3
I have no education Feb 14 Aeiou and sometim... 1
Cops at hooters Jan 31 thats funny 3
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC