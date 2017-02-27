Lawsuit-awards cap gets House OK

After more than an hour of debate, the House voted 66-30 Monday for a constitutional amendment that would limit civil-lawsuit payouts. Senate Joint Resolution 8 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, is generally favored by businesses, including the medical industry, whose officials say expensive lawsuits make it difficult to provide goods and services at reasonable prices -- including much-needed health care in rural areas.

