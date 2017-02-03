Lawmakers divided on how-tos of 'pot'...

Lawmakers divided on how-tos of 'pot' law enactment

State lawmakers are split on how to carry out the voters' wishes to implement a state system allowing use of medical marijuana. Many legislators had said before the November election that they opposed a proposed constitutional amendment on medical marijuana, but a majority of people going to the polls approved the initiated ballot measure on the use of the drug for medical purposes.

