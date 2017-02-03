Lawmakers divided on how-tos of 'pot' law enactment
State lawmakers are split on how to carry out the voters' wishes to implement a state system allowing use of medical marijuana. Many legislators had said before the November election that they opposed a proposed constitutional amendment on medical marijuana, but a majority of people going to the polls approved the initiated ballot measure on the use of the drug for medical purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dustin House
|13 hr
|Josh Dempsey
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|pathfinders
|Sun
|curious
|1
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC