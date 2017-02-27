Large part of Arkansas under enhanced risk for severe storms...
This National Weather Service graphic shows the risk level for severe storms for different parts of the state beginning Tuesday afternoon. A large swath of central and northern Arkansas is under an enhanced risk for severe storms including tornadoes and damaging winds Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.
