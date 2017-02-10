Key OKs shutting 3 LR schools, alteri...

Key OKs shutting 3 LR schools, altering 1

Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key on Thursday approved Little Rock School District budget cuts that will close down three of the district's schools and repurpose a fourth in the 2017-18 school year as a way to cut about $4 million in expenses. Key, who acts as the school board for the state-controlled 24,000-student Little Rock district, read a lengthy statement about his reasons for supporting the contested school closures, his words coming shortly after 5:30 p.m. at a meeting of the Arkansas Board of Education.

