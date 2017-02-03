IMAGES: New development, entertainment district pitched for North Little Rock near Broadway Bridge
A mixed-use development and entertainment district is proposed for more than 5 acres of land at the foot of the Broadway Bridge in North Little Rock, officials announced Friday. The development, dubbed the Argenta Waterfront District, is planned to include residential units, office space, a hotel, restaurants and retail, commercial real estate firm Newmark Grubb Arkansas said in a news release Friday announcing the sale of the land from North Little Rock's Public Building Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|9 hr
|guest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|church of satan
|Jan 27
|Kennie23
|4
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC