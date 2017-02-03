IMAGES: New development, entertainment district pitched for North Little Rock near Broadway Bridge

A mixed-use development and entertainment district is proposed for more than 5 acres of land at the foot of the Broadway Bridge in North Little Rock, officials announced Friday. The development, dubbed the Argenta Waterfront District, is planned to include residential units, office space, a hotel, restaurants and retail, commercial real estate firm Newmark Grubb Arkansas said in a news release Friday announcing the sale of the land from North Little Rock's Public Building Authority.

