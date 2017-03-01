House advances tort reform amendment,...

House advances tort reform amendment, must again face Senate vote

A proposed constitutional amendment that would limit jury awards and attorneys' fees passed the Arkansas House of Representatives on Monday , and if approved in the Senate will head to voters in the 2018 general election. The measure would limit punitive damages to the greater of $500,000 or three times the compensatory judgment, noneconomic damages to $500,000, and attorneys' contingency fees to one-third the judgment.

