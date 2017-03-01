House advances tort reform amendment, must again face Senate vote
A proposed constitutional amendment that would limit jury awards and attorneys' fees passed the Arkansas House of Representatives on Monday , and if approved in the Senate will head to voters in the 2018 general election. The measure would limit punitive damages to the greater of $500,000 or three times the compensatory judgment, noneconomic damages to $500,000, and attorneys' contingency fees to one-third the judgment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The City Wire.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman found dead
|41 min
|Resident
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,859
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Tue
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Mon
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Feb 19
|LSSLSM
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC