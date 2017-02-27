He has been her superhero since befor...

He has been her superhero since before they met

Diane and Gates Booth were married in 1973, two years after he threw her over his shoulder and carried her away from a guy he noticed was being too rough during a game of Frisbee football at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia. There's sweeping a lady off her feet, and then there's throwing her over your shoulder and hauling her away.

