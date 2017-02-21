Fort Smith OKs tobacco ban in parks

Fort Smith OKs tobacco ban in parks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Smoke 'em if you got 'em, because in less than 30 days it will be illegal to smoke or use any tobacco, electronic cigarette or vapor products in Fort Smith's city parks. City directors approved on Tuesday an ordinance recommended by the Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Commission to ban smoking in the city's parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When you're not loved by a man 2 hr couch potatos 8
Illegal alien Crimes 4 hr MAGA2016 1
iP addresses can be traced 10 hr Longhaul 3
Because you are reading this 12 hr You are reading 1
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Wed Mimi 1,773
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant Wed spytheweb 4
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,098,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC