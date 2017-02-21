Facing aid loss, county district to cut expenses

The Pulaski County Special School District -- the recipient of millions in state desegregation aid for nearly three decades -- is being transformed in its finances and programs to operate like most other districts. "We're trying to look at how we can be more efficient," Superintendent Jerry Guess said in describing revenue and cost projections for the 2017-18 school year that are nearly $30 million less than this year's amounts.

