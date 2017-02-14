Entertainment Notes
The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, will screen the documentary Baghdad ER , 6:30 p.m. today, part of the Movies at MacArthur series. The documentary, directed by Emmy Award-winner Jon Alpert, focuses on the 86th Combat Support Hospital, the Army's premier medical facility in Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have no education
|2 hr
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
|Exes and Ohs
|3 hr
|L84AD8
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|3 hr
|Guest
|1
|Ugly is as ugly does
|3 hr
|Guest
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Lauren
|20,825
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|13 hr
|mer
|1
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Sun
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC