Entertainment Notes

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, will screen the documentary Baghdad ER , 6:30 p.m. today, part of the Movies at MacArthur series. The documentary, directed by Emmy Award-winner Jon Alpert, focuses on the 86th Combat Support Hospital, the Army's premier medical facility in Iraq.

