Draft report advises LR police on hiring

Draft report advises LR police on hiring

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NWAonline

After months of work, outside consultants have outlined dozens of recommendations to help Little Rock police address a "severe" shortage of officers. The 72 vacancies -- on a total authorized force of 590 -- have increased police response times and reduced the visibility of officers in the city, officials have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamila Rowland 2 min Me myself and i 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 51 min guess what 20,829
Exes and Ohs 1 hr Guest 3
When you're not loved by a man 2 hr You know 3
I have no education 11 hr Aeiou and sometim... 1
xfinity or at&t uverse 22 hr mer 1
Children under 9 left home alone Feb 12 Guest 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC