Demo of Broadway Bridge a 'Show Stopper'

19 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Members of the public turning out for the demolition were encouraged to view it from the banks of the Arkansas River, as well as from a pedestrian bridge. Rusty Hubbard, AHTD photo Although efforts to bring down the 93-year-old structure didn't go according to plan, work remains on schedule for the replacement Broadway Bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County.

