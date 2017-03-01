Demo of Broadway Bridge a 'Show Stopper'
Members of the public turning out for the demolition were encouraged to view it from the banks of the Arkansas River, as well as from a pedestrian bridge. Rusty Hubbard, AHTD photo Although efforts to bring down the 93-year-old structure didn't go according to plan, work remains on schedule for the replacement Broadway Bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County.
