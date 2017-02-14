County-worker policy gets JP panel's support
Pulaski County officials added some finishing touches to the newly revamped 60-page policy manual that applies to the county's approximately 1,250 employees. On Tuesday, the Quorum Court's agenda committee approved the updated personnel policy, which has been in the works since April.
