Cotton hears Medicare concerns

Cotton hears Medicare concerns

Medicare Advantage recipients Raymond Tromater and his wife, Rebeccah , participate in a roundtable discussion about the federal Medicare Advantage program during an event with Sen. Tom Cotton and The Coalition for Medicare Choices at CareLink in North Little Rock. A group of Arkansas senior citizens told U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton on Tuesday that they like their Medicare Advantage plans, but a few expressed concerns about higher spending caps and rising medication costs.

