Cotton hears Medicare concerns
Medicare Advantage recipients Raymond Tromater and his wife, Rebeccah , participate in a roundtable discussion about the federal Medicare Advantage program during an event with Sen. Tom Cotton and The Coalition for Medicare Choices at CareLink in North Little Rock. A group of Arkansas senior citizens told U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton on Tuesday that they like their Medicare Advantage plans, but a few expressed concerns about higher spending caps and rising medication costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iP addresses can be traced
|5 hr
|Guest
|1
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Mimi
|1,773
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Wed
|spytheweb
|4
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|3
|church of satan
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|5
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Feb 19
|LSSLSM
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC