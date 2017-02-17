Closed school is sold in NLR

Closed school is sold in NLR

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: NWAonline

The North Little Rock School Board voted 5-0 at a short special meeting Thursday to approve the sale of the vacant, red-brick elementary school at 3801 JFK Blvd. to I-40 Kerr LLC for $530,000. The sale is occurring at a time when the district is seeking ways to cut expenses and generate new revenue to offset the scheduled loss of $7.6 million a year in state desegregation aid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant 15 min Moneymaker 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mexico 20,851
Children under 9 left home alone Mon anonymous 3
church of satan Mon anonymous 5
xfinity or at&t uverse Sun LSSLSM 2
Know a Candace? Young,brown hair, likes to party (Dec '11) Feb 18 Old friend 2008 10
When you're not loved by a man Feb 15 Guest 7
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC