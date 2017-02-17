Closed school is sold in NLR
The North Little Rock School Board voted 5-0 at a short special meeting Thursday to approve the sale of the vacant, red-brick elementary school at 3801 JFK Blvd. to I-40 Kerr LLC for $530,000. The sale is occurring at a time when the district is seeking ways to cut expenses and generate new revenue to offset the scheduled loss of $7.6 million a year in state desegregation aid.
