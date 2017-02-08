Cities, County On Board With CDS Crime Cams
Cellular Data Solutions of Bryant announced Monday that the cities of Little Rock, North Little Rock and Maumelle, along with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, have signed an agreement of understanding with CDS to accept its "police alarm notifications" to their internet-connected devices and smartphones.
