Broadway Bridge to Reopen Next Week
The Broadway Bridge over the Arkansas River that connects the downtowns of Little Rock and North Little Rock is set to open to north-south traffic next week, about a month earlier than planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iP addresses can be traced
|1 hr
|Longhaul
|3
|Because you are reading this
|2 hr
|You are reading
|1
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|Mimi
|1,773
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Wed
|spytheweb
|4
|church of satan
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|5
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Feb 19
|LSSLSM
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC