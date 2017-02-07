Brantley Gilbert heading to Verizon Arena

LITTLE ROCK, AR - A country music artist who sings about the weekend will kick off a weekend this spring with a concert in North Little Rock. According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK , Brantley Gilbert and his "The Devil Don't Sleep" tour will be at Verizon Arena on April 21. Special guests for the concert include Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, and Brian Davis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.