Brantley Gilbert heading to Verizon Arena
LITTLE ROCK, AR - A country music artist who sings about the weekend will kick off a weekend this spring with a concert in North Little Rock. According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK , Brantley Gilbert and his "The Devil Don't Sleep" tour will be at Verizon Arena on April 21. Special guests for the concert include Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, and Brian Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|3 hr
|doug vance
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|pathfinders
|Sun
|curious
|1
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC