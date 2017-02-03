Bail set at $150,000 for suspect in 2 heists
A Pulaski County circuit judge set bail at $150,000 on Thursday for one of two men accused of robbing two North Little Rock Mexican-food restaurants over the span of a week last year. Cesar Enrique Rivera, represented by attorney Sandy Cordi, had asked for $25,000 bail.
