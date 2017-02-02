Baby nearly beaten to death, 22-year-old father charged
A 22-year-old father of two has been charged with first degree battery in the physical abuse of his baby boy, whose injuries doctors say are severe and life-threatening. Thursday, Feb. 2, at around 5:40 a.m., officers were called to Children's Hospital in regards to an assault report.
