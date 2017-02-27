Art exhibit tribute to 'Nasty Woman'
Robyn Horn's 1203 Approaching Collapse is a redwood sculpture carved with a chainsaw. It is part of "Nasty Woman," which opens Wednesday at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|13 hr
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|23 hr
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Mon
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Feb 19
|LSSLSM
|2
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC