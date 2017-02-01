Arkansas medical marijuana panel stuck on details
Newly elected Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Chairman Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman listens to a presentation on December 12, 2016, during the commission's first meeting from Department of Finance and Administration attorney Joel DiPippa. The voter-approved Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment allows dispensaries -- which would sell marijuana -- to also grow up to 50 mature plants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|59 min
|Game on
|20,807
|Cops at hooters
|Tue
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|church of satan
|Jan 27
|Kennie23
|4
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC