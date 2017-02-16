Arkansas Freedom of Information Act marks 50 years
The law isn't quite what it was when first enacted and signed by Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller in 1967, but it still stands as one of the best "sunshine" laws in the country. And it still opens most meetings and records of government to the people those governments serve here in Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|When you're not loved by a man
|Wed
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
|I have no education
|Feb 14
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Feb 13
|mer
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC