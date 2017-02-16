Arkansas Freedom of Information Act m...

Arkansas Freedom of Information Act marks 50 years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The law isn't quite what it was when first enacted and signed by Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller in 1967, but it still stands as one of the best "sunshine" laws in the country. And it still opens most meetings and records of government to the people those governments serve here in Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Anne 20,831
When you're not loved by a man Wed Guest 7
Exes and Ohs Feb 14 Guest 3
I have no education Feb 14 Aeiou and sometim... 1
xfinity or at&t uverse Feb 13 mer 1
Cops at hooters Jan 31 thats funny 3
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec '16 Deplorableknuckle... 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,979 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC