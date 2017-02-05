Arkansas cyclist on U.S. team

ON A ROLL: Jason Macom recently took part in the U.S. Para-cycling Track National Championships at the VELO Sports Center in Carson, Calif., where he won three silver medals and a bronze. He also was invited to join the U.S. national team and be added to its roster, which features 10 men and six women from across the nation.

