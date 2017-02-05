Arkansas cyclist on U.S. team
ON A ROLL: Jason Macom recently took part in the U.S. Para-cycling Track National Championships at the VELO Sports Center in Carson, Calif., where he won three silver medals and a bronze. He also was invited to join the U.S. national team and be added to its roster, which features 10 men and six women from across the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|20,808
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Fri
|guest
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|church of satan
|Jan 27
|Kennie23
|4
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC