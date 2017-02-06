Aggravated robbery suspect escapes from central Arkansas health center, police say
A 20-year-old North Little Rock man facing charges including aggravated robbery should be considered armed and dangerous after his escape Sunday from a central Arkansas health center, authorities said. Courtney Zyronne Johnson was able to jump the fence at Rivendell Behavioral Health Services in Benton around 6:40 p.m. Sunday after he was transferred there under a court order, the Benton Police Department said in a statement.
