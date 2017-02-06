Aggravated robbery suspect escapes fr...

Aggravated robbery suspect escapes from central Arkansas health center, police say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A 20-year-old North Little Rock man facing charges including aggravated robbery should be considered armed and dangerous after his escape Sunday from a central Arkansas health center, authorities said. Courtney Zyronne Johnson was able to jump the fence at Rivendell Behavioral Health Services in Benton around 6:40 p.m. Sunday after he was transferred there under a court order, the Benton Police Department said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Dan 20,814
Dustin House Sun Josh Dempsey 1
pathfinders Sun curious 1
should the strap be brought back to the arkansa... Feb 3 guest 1
Cops at hooters Jan 31 thats funny 3
Don Henley concert Jan 31 Curious 1
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec '16 Deplorableknuckle... 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Pulaski County was issued at February 06 at 11:00PM CST

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,625,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC