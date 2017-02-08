3 VA employees accused of stealing drugs from Little Rock hospital
Three Veterans Affairs employees have been accused of stealing prescription medications from a Little Rock veterans hospital, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 min
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Migrant teen: Missed mom
|3 hr
|Dick
|5
|Lauren Porter "LOPO"
|12 hr
|Rzrbk89
|1
|AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies (Jun '09)
|19 hr
|Phart Eight
|81
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|19 hr
|Kennie23
|1
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Tue
|doug vance
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC