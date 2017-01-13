Written on the Snow
It was cold as death out there on Arkansas' snowy then icy streets, roads and highways over the weekend. It was one thing to go walking through a winter wonderland with the family at your side, the kids on their new sleds, but quite another to get in a car and go slip-sliding all over God's creation and maybe over a cliff.
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 12
|Needinfo
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
|Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $...
|Oct '16
|guest
|10
|Teen arrested after alleged pot-smoking tot vid...
|Sep '16
|Spotted Girl
|30
