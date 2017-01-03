Winter's first storm in state icy, deadly
Chad Denman helps push motorists up Crystal Hill Road near Interstate 430 in North Little Rock after several vehicles got stuck on the ice-slicked road Friday morning. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/galleries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec 10
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
|Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $...
|Oct '16
|guest
|10
|Teen arrested after alleged pot-smoking tot vid...
|Sep '16
|Spotted Girl
|30
|Salon?
|Aug '16
|Rita40
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC