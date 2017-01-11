trial bid, based on juror misdeed, falls on deaf ears

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson on Wednesday rejected arguments that a 39-year-old North Little Rock man, sentenced to life in prison in November, deserves a new trial because of juror misconduct. The life term was automatic for Elliott Harold Finch Jr., deemed a violent habitual offender, when Pulaski County jurors found him guilty of aggravated residential burglary.

