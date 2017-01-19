Timex to close North Little Rock facility, put 64 out of work
The Timex Group has announced it will close a facility in North Little Rock by the end of this year, which will put 64 people out of work - 55 in distribution and repair and nine in a call center. The repair and distribution operation is being moved to a third-party provider in Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benzos Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|6 hr
|Winner Is Olando
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|7 hr
|See you reading
|24
|Democrats are Corrupt
|19 hr
|Longhaul
|2
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|Fri
|You read every word
|11
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC