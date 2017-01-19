Timex to close North Little Rock faci...

Timex to close North Little Rock facility, put 64 out of work

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Arkansas Times

The Timex Group has announced it will close a facility in North Little Rock by the end of this year, which will put 64 people out of work - 55 in distribution and repair and nine in a call center. The repair and distribution operation is being moved to a third-party provider in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benzos Opiods and other Pain relief Meds 6 hr Winner Is Olando 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Well Well 20,775
Because you know what you do and you read every... 7 hr See you reading 24
Democrats are Corrupt 19 hr Longhaul 2
Because you know what you do and you read every... Fri You read every word 11
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec '16 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News A changed Helena to lead schools Dec '16 Paylur 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,135,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC