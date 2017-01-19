the Weekend Ten
Eagles lead vocalist and hit solo artist Don Henley hits Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall with JD & The Straight Shot, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets, if any remain, are $99.50-$160 plus fees.
